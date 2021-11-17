Hopefully you're enjoying the warmer weather today as we quickly warm up into the low 70s across the area. I say I hope you're enjoying it because it's not going to last much longer.
A cold front will push through the area overnight tonight and into the morning commute hours of our Thursday bringing a chance for some widespread rain along with it, gusty winds, and much colder temperatures behind it once again.
That cold front will bring a few showers in the area starting later tonight.
Wednesday Evening
Temperatures will continue to stay above average through the rest of the afternoon and into this evening, but cloud cover will continue to increase from the Northwest.
After sunset, expect a few light showers to creep into our Western communities, especially in Southern Indiana as we head later in the evening and closer to midnight.
Keep in mind ahead of thee front this evening, it'll be a bit windy as well with wind gusts 35+mph possible.
Thursday
Starting very early on Thursday morning, the front begins to push through the area, increasing shower activity from Northwest to the Southeast.
Notice the temperature difference between our Southeastern communities and our Northwest communities as this front slides through the area and into the early morning commute goers across the region.
By peak morning commute, the bulk of the rain has already moved West of Louisville with the backside of the showers still pushing off to the East into the mid-morning hours.
The good news is, is that if you have any outdoor plans Thursday afternoon, then you'll be just fine and good to go. Skies begin to make way for some sunshine by mid to late afternoon, but you can tell that the temperature difference is a big one behind that front.
Most model data is in agreement most of the area will see around .50"-1" of rain by the time the front has moved through on Thursday late morning/early afternoon.
Colder Future
With this strong front moving through, temperatures behind it are going to tank. The next 3 days and beyond all look below-average in terms of high temperature.
If we look further into the future from the next week to 2 weeks, the Climate Prediction Center has us very likely to continue to see these below-average temperatures through Thanksgiving week and even beyond that into the end of the month.
For example, with wind and cold temperatures, here's what one weather model thinks the wind chill could be starting Tuesday morning...
Grab the umbrella tomorrow morning, then the coat for the rest of the week!