Every Thursday morning, the new U.S. Drought Monitor comes out, and this week's update brings a mixture of improved and worsening conditions. The regional view shows drought is still prevalent nearby, so it will still be a consideration in our temperature forecasting.
Zooming in you will notice parts of southern Indiana and a swath through southwestern Kentucky have seen their drought conditions improve! In our area this includes Shelbyville, Lagrange, Charlestown, Salem, Bedford, and communities nearby. These spots are no longer highlighted on this drought monitor. There is also a small area that has been added to the Severe Drought category, level 3 out of 5. That is only seen in communities between Leitchfield, Bonnieville, and Hansbrough.
For the places that are still in drought, there's less difference between Abnormally Dry and Moderate Drought (the first two categories on the Drought Monitor) than we've seen here in the last few weeks. This is a good indicator that the gap is widening between the places that have received sufficient rain in the last week or two and the places that have not.
We do have the potential for some good soaking rain in spots between Sunday and Monday. The image above shows the longer-range American model's forecast rainfall amounts across our area through that period. This model shows more rain than the European, so think of this as a best case scenario. Try not to think of this as a promised rainfall amount for your area, but look at the patterns showing up. Some spots will see more rain than others, depending where storms set up over the weekend. The majority of spots show between half an inch and one inch of rain. Tune into WDRB News tonight starting at 4 to hear Marc's and Rick's thoughts about this rain chance to end the weekend.