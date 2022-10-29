Every Thursday morning, the new U.S. Drought Monitor comes out, and this week's update brings another unfortunate update as our drought has once again gotten worse for everyone across our area.
It's not just our area either as you can see much of the United States right now is looking for some rain as soon as possible with the lack of rain we've seen this month in particular.
For our communities, everyone has been upgraded to a worse drought than last week. Now, the Louisville area, and most of our Kentucky counties are now included in a severe drought, which was upgraded from a moderate drought. The rest of us are now in that moderate drought with the updated outlook as well.
This comes with good reason as even though we saw a little rain earlier this week, it still wasn't nearly enough. We're still 2.76" short on average rainfall to date through the month of October, and that's after a drier than normal September as well.
The good news? There is some rain in the forecast again. While it takes multiple days with decent measurable rainfall to really help beat a drought, we will take what we can get.
Rain arrives tomorrow morning starting from our Southern communities first, and making its way off to the North through the day.
You'll see rain on and off throughout the day on Sunday, as a low pressure moves near and swings through a front to help act as the spark for more rain across our area.
Lingering showers will last through Monday morning and a few could last into Halloween night as well.
All of this will likely add up to around 1" or so for the Louisville area. This will help our drought some, but obviously won't solve the larger drought issue still over our area.