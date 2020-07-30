Over the last 6 days, temperatures were in the 90s and July has seen 23 days in the 90s as well. However, that is coming to an end today! Highs will be much lower today thanks to extensive cloud cover and waves of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Average high temperatures for the end of July/early August are in the upper 80s. However, note the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 outlook below. There is a significant signal for below average temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s look likely for the next week.
Along with the cooler temperatures, we are going to see rounds of heavy rain. Widespread moderate to heavy rain has been ongoing in many locations for most of this morning. The heaviest rain has fallen in southern IN with lighter showers in our southern communities in KY. Below is a screenshot of the radar around 11:40 am.
Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through the area today and continue on and off through the weekend. Some locations that receive multiple rounds of very heavy rain could experience flash flooding.
Our focus for heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding continues to stretch from the Central Plains across the Mid MS and TN Valleys into the Mid Atlantic states over the next three days. Flash flood watches are in effect for portions of the area. pic.twitter.com/gXVFOzhDpB— NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) July 30, 2020
Some storms could become strong or severe. The best chance for that is on Saturday. However, the greatest threat remains excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. Expect 2-4'' of rain in many locations by Sunday.
Widespread rain is most likely until the mid afternoon with showers and storms becoming more scattered by this evening. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak below.
As mentioned above, today is not the only day with showers and storms. For more information regarding timing and coverage of storms tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday - be sure to join Marc and Rick this evening on WDRB News.