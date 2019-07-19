Sick of these heat? You're in luck! We only have to deal with the blazing temperatures for a few more days. A strong cold front will slide through the area this weekend. It will bring the return of showers and storms for the second half of the weekend. It will also bring the return of much cooler temperatures. It will actually become unseasonably cool.
Until then...we have heat indices in the triple digits. We remain under an excessive heat warning until Sunday at 8 pm. Remember to keep yourself and loved ones safe in the dangerous heat. Heat is the leading weather related death. I did a blog yesterday on the signs and symptoms of heat cramps, exhaustion and stroke. You can read that here.
Once the front slides through, it will be significantly cooler and less humid. The dew point will be oppressive for the next three days. It will start off in the low 70s on Monday, but will fall through the day. It will feel so refreshing after this intense stretch of heat!
And this below average pattern looks to hang around for quite some time. The Climate Prediction Center has a notable signal in the 6-10 day outlook for *cooler* than normal temps. From July 24th - 28th (or all of next week), there is a roughly 40-50% chance for below normal temps. For perspective, the average high temperature this time of year is 89 degrees and the average low is 70 degrees. For the exact temperatures we are predicting in the seven day, be sure to join Marc on WDRB News this evening.