Monday marks one week of high temperatures that are colder than normal for this time of year, but a pattern flip is on the way. High temperatures look like they will climb into the 80s by the end of this week. That's a pretty dramatic difference from what we're experiencing right now, so let's look at what is happening.
Notice how (in the image below) the jet stream dips down over our area. Remember the jet stream is more than 30,000 feet above our heads, and it drives the flow of our weather patterns. That dip over the eastern U.S. is what is allowing the colder air to flow into our region right now. Notice how nothing is in the way of cold, Canadian air reaching us.
Fast forward to later this week and you see a totally different pattern emerge in the jet stream. We call this a "zonal flow" meaning it's basically just going straight across from west to east.
You can see how the jet stream blocks the cold air in Canada from reaching us now, and there is nothing blocking the warm air from the Deep South from flowing our way. This is what will allow us to warm so quickly later this week.
The next logical question to ask is how long does this warmth last - is this the start of summer or will we go back to the cold again? To answer that we need to expand our scope even more and look at teleconnections. Teleconnections are changes in pressure and wind flow in another part of the world that impacts the pressure and wind flow here in the United States. One of the most common drivers of our flow pattern is the NAO (North Atlantic Osciallation) which turned negative during this cold stretch. Notice in the image below how the models show that turning back toward the positive late this week and continuing in that pattern for several days.
You probably also noticed it's not a permanent correction. After a few days, at best the curve levels out near zero. At worst it dives back negative which would make it possible for another batch of cooler air to be able to get to us. When the NAO is positive, we see above normal heights and pressure over the eastern U.S. That higher pressure and higher heights generally pushes the jet stream north of us which blocks the colder air to our north. In the negative phase of the NAO the opposite is true.