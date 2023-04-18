The past week or so has actually been pretty nice weather-wise except for a day or two. We've been pretty spoiled here recently with a lot of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures in the 80s.
It is important to remember though, that our average high is in the low 70s. It's also important to remember that this is still April, and the weather this time of year can change fast.
With that being said, we are now looking at extended analogs and more data that is starting to signify us heading toward a colder pattern all the way through the end of April potentially. A front moves through our area on Friday and into the weekend and data is showing that the cold air my be here to stay.
To look for signals like that, one of the tools we use is called teleconnections. Teleconnections are large-scale weather patterns that affect the weather on nearby continents or even on the other side of the globe.
This link to a National Weather Service webpage has some interesting graphics to help explain how the Arctic Oscillation (AO) can affect our temperatures here and what causes that change. The short version is "the negative phase allows cold air to plunge into the Midwestern/Eastern United States;" we are firmly in the negative phase and likely to stay there for the near future.
A negative NAO means a blocked Eastern US and draws cold air into our area.
Another thing we look at for long-range forecasting is looking at what we call ensembles. The latest EURO Ensemble shows that colder air pulling into our area starting on Sunday.
This lasts into the weekend and evening into parts of the next week to two weeks from now, where you can see from these maps that colder than average air is still in place.
The GEFS Extended Analogs from CIPS show beast probabilities for colder than normal for the nect 6-8 days at 99%. That's valid for 4/24 - 4/28.
Data valid for 4/27-4/30 also hints at colder than average air, giving us a probability of 61%.
Lastly the longer range of 12-14 days out, dates valid for 5/1 - 5/3 do the same thing and has us at about an 85% chance of seeing colder than average air in our area.
Now, we should know what to expect from the CPC (Climate Prediction Center) from their outlooks. The CPC is nearly guaranteeing our chances of seeing colder than average air over the next 6-10 days...
...and showing the trend for that to continue over the next 8-14 as well.
While many of us are probably not excited for the increasing probability of cooler air coming back into the forecast over the next two weeks, this does help limit severe storm threats in our area during a time of the year where they usually begin to peak.