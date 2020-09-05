The 2020 Kentucky Derby was anything but normal. In the 145 previous years of the Kentucky Derby, the race has always run in the month of May. It doesn't run on the exact same day (for example, May 3rd) every year, but we do keep statistics about the weather during each running of the Kentucky Derby. Here are some of the highlights over the last 145 years:
- Coldest temp: 36º in 1940 and 1957
- Warmest temp: 94º in 1959
- Wettest: 2018 (which I'm sure we ALL remember) saw 3.15" of rain
- In 1989 sleet fell at the track on Derby Day
- 48% of Derby Days have seen rain
Normally in early May, high temperatures should be in the middle 70s (based on climatological norms). On May 2nd this year, the original date for the Derby, the high temperature was 85º under partly cloudy skies. Since we are running the Derby on the first Saturday in September instead of the first Saturday in May, normal high temperatures are in the middle 80s this time of year. The high temperature hit 84º at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, and we saw no rain (or snow) for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.