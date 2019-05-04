Now that Derby 145 is in the rear view mirror, let's discuss something that has been bothering everyone for weeks and will continue to be a nuisance for months to come: ALLERGIES!
All spring, the main culprit has been tree pollen, because everything was in bloom. Tree pollen is still an issue. Two main culprits for tree pollen are Oak and Mulberry. However, as we inch closer to summer, a new problem is arising: GRASSES. This is one of our main allergens during the warm and summer months. We also typically have air quality issues during that time of the year. Those days are rough for folks with breathing problems. In the fall, the number one problem is ragweed.
After a rainy Derby, we will be drier today and tomorrow, with a few scattered showers on Tuesday. This will result in Med-High pollen levels. On a scale out of 12, today and tomorrow will be a 9. Tuesday will be an 8. It dips slightly due to the shower and storm potential. Bottom line - if pollen is a trigger for you, take extra precautions to protect yourself!