Phil Says Early Spring! But What Does Data Suggest...
In Gobbler's Knob, Pennsylvania, at the crack of dawn today, the nation's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow! According to legend, that means an early spring!
Even though he’s been forecasting since 1887, Phil’s track record for the entire country isn’t perfect. To determine just how accurate he is, NOAA compared U.S. national temperatures with Phil’s forecasts. On average, Phil has gotten it right 50% of the time over the past decade or so. His overall average is about 35-39%. So he is getting better in recent years! He does favor winter over spring though, predicting more winter 104 times and an early spring only 19 times (including this year)!
But predicting the arrival of spring for an entire country, especially one with such varied regional climates as the United States, isn’t easy! To learn more about how Punxsutawney Phil’s forecasts have compared to U.S. national temperatures since 1988, visit NOAA's Groundhog Day page.
What does the Data Suggest?
Phil might just be on to something...at least for this week. After brutally cold temperatures earlier this week, we are on the upswing! On Thursday, high temperatures were in the 20s. Then yesterday we got into the 40s, today we will be in the 50s and tomorrow/Monday in the 60s! And it does look like we remain above average (mid 40s) for most of the 7 day.
The Climate Prediction Center agrees with our forecast and has a pretty high confidence (30-40%) of above average temperatures for the next 6-10 days. However, notice the much colder air is very close to our region and just out to the west. This is a sign of things to come!
To compare CPC and our forecast, let's check in with Cooperative Institute for Precipitation Systems or CIPS and its extended analog guidance. There is high confidence that through the next week (6-8 days out) there will be an 94% (!!) chance of above normal temps. Seems like all is in agreement that we will see above normal temps. Again - for the next few days, however, I urge you to keep reading.
When digging a bit further into the data, it appears the pattern flips next weekend, or at the end of our seven day. CPC shows high confidence (40-50%) between days 8-14 that we will be below normal for temperatures.
This looks to happen after a cold front sweeps through at the end of this coming work week, likely on Friday or early Saturday. If you look below, there are still some timing differences between computer models about when that front passes. What I can say with confidence is that it does look like it will be cooler (than normal) by next weekend.
How long does the chilly weather persist? CPC suggests in the 3-4 week outlook that we will continue to be colder than normal. This prediction takes us through the end of the month. If it's up to Phil, we would just keep staying warm. However, we all know that weather is a lot ups and downs. Let's remember that these are just trends - especially when we are looking far out into the future like 3-4 weeks. We will be keeping you posted on all the inevitable changes in the weeks to come. Before I wrap up this blog, I would also like to mention one other trend in the weeks to come. That is the likelihood of being wetter than normal. Nearly every CPC forecast in the next month has our area in the above normal for precipitation. The confidence is also very high. It does look like this week some folks in our viewing area could pick up 2-3'' of rain. We will be watching for the potential for flooding. This is another feature of the forecast we will be keeping our eye on in the days to come.