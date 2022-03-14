Happy Pi Day! Yes, I said Pi, not Pie. Pi as in, the infinite mathematical number many of us know simply as 3.14..etc. Pi day is celebrated every year on March 14th. Get it? 3/14 = 3.14?
So where did Pi Day come from?
Pi Day first started being celebrated back in 1988 at San Francisco's Exploratorium. That is basically a museum of science and technology, The official holiday was created by a physicist named Larry Shaw who ironically was an employee at that museum.
Courtesy: Wikipedia
According to ABC, the first celebration of Pi Day took place at exactly 1:59pm, which if you know more of the digits to the number, is what follows 3.14.
Ironically, Albert Einstein was born on Pi Day, and the physicist Stephen Hawking also died on Pi Day back in 2018.
Pi(e) Day Deals
Many restaurants and business use Pi day in the normal term (Pie) for deals on food and other services. Here's some places that are doing some Pi Day deals according to USA Today:
Blaze Pizza is giving Blaze Reward members any 11in pizza for $3.14.
CiCi's Pizza has all you can eat pizza today for $3.14.
Dominos Pizza, will give you a $3 "tip" to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself instead of choosing delivery. Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity.
McDonals is giving away a free pie with a $1 or more purchase
White Castle is giving away free dessert with any purchase.