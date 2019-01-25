POLAR VORTEX Gets Displaced Next Week. What Does That Mean?
You've probably heard the term "polar vortex" getting thrown around lately so I want to explain. The polar vortex resides over the North Pole and is obviously surrounded by the coldest air in the northern hemisphere. Here's the thing, it has always been there and always will be.
At times, it can move southward to the mid latitudes closer to where we live in a process called a "displacement of the polar vortex". By the middle of next week, data shows it moving over the Great Lakes...
When the polar vortex is displaced, it drags the cold air from the North Pole along for the ride. Here's the deal, the cold is not a polar vortex hitting us, but a result of it's displacement. This translates to air temperatures in the single digits with wind chills -5 to -15 below zero Wednesday & Thursday...
If you think that's bad, imagine how bad it will be if you live further north. Wind chills could approach -50 in cities like Chicago and Minneapolis. Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes in crazy cold like that. Stay warm!