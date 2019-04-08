Congestion? Itchy eyes? Scratchy throat? A tree trimming company filmed a tree getting cut down in Chattanooga, Tennessee and it's show exactly why so any people in parts of the country are dealing those symptoms. You may have noticed a film of pollen on your car, but this video takes it to the next level. I bet you can't watch without sneezing...
So where does the pollen count go from here? With a lack of rain the next couple days, we end up in the high category due to the elm, juniper and birch. It peaks in the extreme zone ahead of a cold front that comes in Thursday night/Friday. That should help this weekend for those of you that suffer from allergies.