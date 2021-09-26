Now that we've had our first taste of Fall weather this season, isn't time the pollen count started dropping? Well...not really. In fact the pollen count is climbing as we start this week.
Typically our allergy season wraps up in October when we usually see our first frost of the season. Frost and freeze end the growing season which means the end of pollen. Until that happens Ragweed reigns supreme as the main pollen causing problems. Since the week ahead has more sunshine and a good breeze, you can expect the pollen count to stay in these moderate levels.