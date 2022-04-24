Now that we're getting into the full swing of things heading through Spring, obviously our pollen count is going to start to skyrocket as well as many plants and trees continue to bloom.
The pollen count continues to remain very high through this afternoon as temperatures climb right back into the mid 80s with more breezy conditions much like our brilliant Thunder Over Louisville weather.
The brief drop to the moderate scale on Monday is due to an increased rain chance, but especially today and Tuesday, if you suffer from seasonal allergies you'll need to keep this in mind. The main pollens are those pesky tree pollens of Maple, Oak, and Sycamore.