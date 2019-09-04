Studies have found that up to 30% of the global population suffer from seasonal allergies. Tree pollen strikes in the spring, grass pollen in the summer, and weed pollen in the summer and fall. If you have allergies be aware that Pollen counts are going to be SKY HIGH, nearly off the charts this week. There is not much relief in the near future because we are so dry. Ragweed, nettle (a weed) and grasses are our main culprit right now.
If you have hay fever, your worst enemy is probably ragweed. Ragweed likely causes more hay fever than all other plants put together, according to USDA plant physiologist Lewis Ziska, and a single ragweed plant can produce a BILLION pollen grains. Those grains contain a protein that excels in annoying the human immune system.
An allergy is a reaction of your immune system to something that, for most people, is essentially harmless, such as pet dander, nuts, or pollen. For most seasonal allergy sufferers, the diagnosis is hay fever. Reactions range from annoying—sneezing, itching, watery eyes, stuffy nose—to dangerous: in some people, allergies can trigger asthma attacks. Because pollen is fine, it can be carried for great distances through the air current. It also is easily inhaled as it comes in contact with your nose, mouth and nasal passages.
You can’t cure it, but you can try to avoid it
If your nose is already driving you crazy, what can you do? The World Allergy Organization Journalhas a few suggestions, including educating yourself on when pollen season peaks in your area, and avoiding extended outdoor activities during those times; protecting your face with closed-visor helmets when biking; keeping car windows rolled up while driving; and staying indoors on windy days and during thunderstorms.
If you want to move someplace where pollen seasons are shortening rather than lengthening, you can always head to the United States’ Southern or Southeastern climate regions.
But you might be allergic to cockroaches.