As we are now getting more into Spring, tree pollen continues to worsen and will be a big problem this week as well. The main culprits right now are Maple, Elm, and Juniper pollens. Keep in mind that over the coming months and as we inch closer to Summer, grasses will become our next problem. During the fall, the number one problem is ragweed and that can be a real dosey.
A big reason behind the pollen rise this week is that we will stay mostly dry over the next few days. While a few showers are possible on Tuesday, nothing incredibly widespread is expected. Temperatures are also set to start climbing again by the time we get to Wednesday. Pollen becomes the worst over the next 3 days on our Wednesday.
Looking toward the end of the work week, temperatures continue to climb and even with a solid storm chance on Friday, the pollen will not let up. Pollen counts will continue to be in the High category forecasted through Friday.
An allergy is a reaction of your immune system to something that, for most people, is essentially harmless, such as pet dander, nuts, or pollen. For most seasonal allergy sufferers, the diagnosis is hay fever. Reactions range from annoying—sneezing, itching, watery eyes, stuffy nose—to dangerous: in some people, allergies can trigger asthma attacks. Because pollen is fine, it can be carried for great distances through the air current. It also is easily inhaled as it comes in contact with your nose, mouth and nasal passages.
You can’t cure it, but you can try to avoid it
If your nose is already driving you crazy, what can you do? The World Allergy Organization Journal has a few suggestions, including educating yourself on when pollen season peaks in your area, and avoiding extended outdoor activities during those times; protecting your face with closed-visor helmets when biking; keeping car windows rolled up while driving; and staying indoors on windy days and during thunderstorms.