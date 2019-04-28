Earlier this month a photographer captured images of pollen hanging in the air in Durham, North Carolina. Check them out this video from ABC 11 in North Carolina!
What's going on here? Jeremy Gilchrist, the photographer, took these pictures using a drone after he noticed the haze in the air. Thunderstorms are partially to blame. Later in the afternoon Gilchrist took more pictures when thunderstorm wind gusts kicked up more pollen into the air. Before the storms came through, the atmosphere almost acted like a pressure cooker. The pollen was trapped in a small layer of air near the ground that wasn't really moving. There was a lid on that layer, so the air wasn't moving up or down. It was cooking, getting ready for the later storms. That means there was no factor to mix away the pollen; no wind to blow it away or rain to draw the particles back to the ground.