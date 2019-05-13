According to the National Parks Conservation Association, "96% of national parks are plagued by significant air pollution problems." A new report released by the NPCA surveyed the damage at 417 national parks from air pollution. The evaluation looked at "harm to nature, hazy skies, unhealthy air and climate change."
Here are a couple highlights from the study:
- 89% of national parks suffer from haze pollution which limits the incredible views
- 88% of national parks have sensitive animal species and habitat damaged by air pollution
- 85% of national parks have air that is unhealthy to breathe at times
- 80% of national parks are significantly threatened by climate change, though all parks are affected at some level
The National Park Service measures visibility and ozone levels, so those measurements were used in this study to evaluation "unhealthy air" and "hazy skies." To evaluate "harm to nature" and "effects of climate change," extra work was done. The "harm to nature" parameter used ozone, nitrogen and sulfur wet deposition to evaluate how badly and what time of day ozone is likely to damage vegetation and how those pollutants get into the soil and environment when precipitation "washes" them out of the air. The "effects of climate change" parameter is based on three other studies centered around climate change and national parks. Those studies evaluated temperature and precipitation in comparison to historic conditions as well as "first leaf index" and "first bloom index" to evaluate the potential early arrival of spring.
A majority of the study consists of personal stories from activists and conservationists working in or around national parks who see the damage being done. Here's the link to the full report. It's not all doom and gloom. The study also contained suggestions for ways to minimize future pollution. Here are 10 things the National Parks Conservation Association says you can do to help in these efforts. According to the National Park Service, there are three national parks in Indiana and five in Kentucky.