Showers and thunderstorms have started to pop up in our communities this afternoon. We will see more of these until roughly sunset. After the sun sets, we lose some energy and these pop-ups will fizzle out.
That's not the only rain chance as we look ahead at the weekend. Saturday night a line of strong storms will move toward us from the west, but they will mostly fall apart by the time they get here.
We will get a few showers early Sunday morning from the leftover of those storms, but more of our activity will pick up in the late morning hours Sunday. That's when a quick burst of heavy rain will move through your area with some thunder and lightning and brief, gusty winds.
As the cold front pushes through our communities, it will generate more rain and thunderstorms later in the day. In fact a few showers will try to hold on through the evening and into the early hours Monday, so we likely won't get a clean "cut-off" of rain activity Sunday afternoon. The atmosphere doesn't dry out until later in the day Monday.
Most communities will pick up half an inch of rain or less from this weekend system, so this won't be a heavy-rain producer. There's also not enough energy at this point to believe this will generate organized severe storms. However, the wind will pick up Sunday and Monday with gusts approaching 40 mph possible.