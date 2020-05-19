Well that didn't last long. Arthur, the first cyclone of the season, is already done. Arthur is now labeled a "post-tropical cyclone," so the National Hurricane Center will stop providing updates on it.
You might also hear people call Arthur an "extra-tropical low" which sort of means the same thing. Both terms tell us this center of circulation is no longer in a tropical environment. At it's peak it was a tropical storm which is why it earned a name, but the wind is strongest now that it is a post-tropical cyclone.
The first advisory from the National Hurricane Center about what would later become Arthur was issued Saturday evening, and the final advisory was issued Tuesday morning. Tropical Storm Warnings were issued for the North Carolina coast as Arthur passed by, but other than that, this storm has kind of minded it's own business. Now it is expected to curve south as it continues to weaken.