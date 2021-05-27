A complex of storms is developing west of here today and will push toward us early Friday morning. As that complex of storms gets to us it will weaken, but early rain and thunderstorms are still possible Friday.
As the cold front passes through our area Friday, it will bring another chance of rain and weaker thunderstorms later in the day.
The risk of severe storms is highest west of here today, in fact our area is not included in any risk of organized severe weather today. That's a good reflection of this forecast; our strongest storms arrive early Friday and widespread severe storms looks unlikely.
The line of storms will look intense as it approaches, but by the time it gets to us, it's running out of fuel.
That complex of storms will set up a boundary in our area on which storms will be able to fire up again Friday morning. With so many outdoor events planned in our communities this weekend, we will be watching these storms closely. Any storms we do see would bring quick, heavy rain and stronger wind gusts.
Through the afternoon as the cold front comes through, we will see more pop-up type showers and weaker thunderstorms. Those should wrap up around sunset as we lose the daytime energy and the cold front moves farther away from us.
Tune into WDRB News tonight to see the updated data with Marc Weinberg and Rick DeLuca. They will track these storms out west and show you when to expect them in your area.