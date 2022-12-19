It's no secret that we have a potential impactful system moving in our direction heading into late week and potentially impacting Christmas weekend.
First off, I want to come out and say please be careful with where you are getting your information for this weekend, and make sure it is a reliable source, not just a raw model output posted for sensationalism, like, and shares. This system is still over 2,500 miles away and lots can change, especially with snow totals.
With that being said, you're going to want to keep coming back to us for updates as new data comes in every day.
What we know
First, let's talk about what we have high confidence on and what we do know.
1. Bitter Cold Air Is Coming
Possibly more important than any snow total forecast, is the fact that we have some very cold air moving in. Temperatures will be crashing from around 50 on Thursday afternoon, all the way down to a low in the single digits for the low on Friday.
That is a crazy drop in temperatures enough as it is, but this actually is going to lead us into another factor we have high confidence on.
2. Wind Chills Sub-Zero
Not only are temperatures falling extremely quickly, but this system will come with strong wind gusts 40+mph in some instances. This means wind chill values are going to be a problem. -10F to -15F wind chills are possible for Friday and Saturday morning. This is dangerous to be out in and can allow frostbite to settle in quickly. Not only that, but this also leads into something else we have high confidence in...
3. Potential for Flash Freeze
With temperatures crashing that fast on Thursday night, there likely will be a Flash Freeze at some point. With at least some amount of moisture available, anything that falls once that happens or is still on the pavement will freeze on contact. The extent of the impacts of a flash freeze with this set-up is going to depend a lot on how much moisture has fallen and how much will still fall after the front moves through. We will likely transition from rain to snow with those windy conditions on Thursday night into Friday morning at some point.
If winds don't dry the pavement off enough, and enough moisture is still falling, there would be high travel impacts.
Credit: NOAA
What is still unclear
Now...let's talk about what is still unclear. Keep in mind, these are all due to the fact that this system is still over 2,500 miles away and computer model data with what I am about to discuss is very "flip-floppy" this far out.
1. Snow amounts and coverage
This will be something that you could potentially come across online not from a reliable source that could steer up a lot of hype and sensationalism. Snow totals that raw model data is putting out this far in advance is not to be trusted, especially until we get a more general agreement between model data. It is also important to note that in this scenario, the cold air coming in is almost more important than the exact amount of snow that is going to fall. If we have a flash freeze, it won't really matter how much snow is on the ground.
2. Timing of change from rain to snow
Again, at this distance this one is pretty self explanatory. Getting down to the nitty-gritty and hour by hour forecast of when we go from rain to snow is way to premature to hone in on when this is still over 2,500 miles away. We know that the general consensus between data is that it will occur at some point Thursday night/early Friday morning. That also includes the front timing itself when the winds shift and the temperatures start crashing.
Summary: With what we know right now, you should begin to prepare for the cold air and frigid wind chills first. That means pets need to be inside and you may want to open the cabinets to protect the pipes. That also includes not being outdoors for a long period of time with negative wind chills. Next would to have a "plan-B" for travel on Friday and Saturday morning at least. With the amount of moisture, both snow and rain, still unclear, keep in mind there is a potential for a flash freeze that would impact any travel Christmas weekend. Lastly, stay up to date with us as we dial down the more specific details as we collect more accurate information the next few days.