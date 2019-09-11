The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a tropical disturbance in the southern Atlantic as an area of potential tropical development.
There is a 40% chance this will strengthen to a Tropical Storm in the next two days and a 60% chance of that happening in the next five days. If it strengthens enough to be a named storm, the next name in the queue is Humberto (pronounced "oom-BAIR-toh").
This far out it's hard to speculate where that low pressure is headed, but one possibility would be really good for us. We know the high pressure in the southeast is strong. As wind wraps clockwise around the high, that flow steers this low toward the Gulf of Mexico. If the high starts to weaken, the low could then turn north and head our direction. If the ridge remains as strong as it has been, the low could miss us entirely.
If the low moves through here, that could be the drought-buster we need. A tropical system will pack more moisture (read: rain) than a low pressure system that moves across the continent. We will watch this system as it continues to develop and keep you posted as the forecast changes. Cross your fingers, but don't get your hopes up yet.