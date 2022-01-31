We see a couple days of some quiet weather for Monday and Tuesday as temperature climb above average across the area. Tuesday could even bring some high temperatures close to 60 degrees before the real show arrives with a cold front heading into Wednesday. So, with that being said, let's talk about what we know so far.
Courtesy: NWS Louisville
First, it is important to note that with a set-up this complex and with the most impactful portion of the system being 3 days away, it would be premature to throw the gauntlet at an exact total amount or who exactly will see a certain mode of precipitation. After all, the low pressure centers bringing this still are in the Pacific Ocean.
Wednesday
Wednesday will be the start of precipitation moving into the area. This will be an all rain day as temperatures are still well above freezing across the area on Wednesday afternoon as the cold front approaches. It is also important to note that this widespread rain will be heavy at times and that there will be a concern for flooding across our area. This is due to the fact that melting snow has already moistened the soil.
Thursday
Thursday is when things start to get a little complex. Very cold air will be rushing in behind the cold front bringing all the rain to the area. A big factor on who sees what kind of precipitation falling with depend on how fast that cold air rushes in behind the front and where exactly the front will set-up.
As of now it is looking increasingly likely that our Southern Indiana communities have the highest probability to see some accumulating sleet and freezing rain heading into Thursday afternoon. If the cold air moves in quick enough and continues to go further South, then the Louisville area would also have the potential to see this switch over to accumulating ice heading into Thursday afternoon and especially Thursday evening.
The highest probability for snow continues to be further North of our area and into portions of Southern and Central Indiana as this system moves out by Friday morning.
Bottom Line
The fact is, is that we are obviously still multiple days from this system moving through, and we will know more over the next 24-48 hours as the actual system moves onto the continental US.
We will need to keep an eye on where exactly the switch over from rain to freezing rain will occur, as confidence on the exact placement of this is still low. Exact totals are also still premature to be throwing out numbers for our area in terms of accumulation no matter what kind of precipitation.