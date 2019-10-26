The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 11 am EDT until 9 pm EDT.
* TIMING...Gusty winds are expected late this morning through early this evening.
* WINDS...Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40-45 mph. A few instances of 50 mph winds can not be ruled out during the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...High profile vehicles traveling along east-west oriented roadways may have difficulty late this morning and this afternoon. Loose outdoor objects may be blown around unless they are properly secured.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.