Every February 2, a crowd of thousands gathers at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to await a special forecast from a groundhog named Phil. If the 20-pound groundhog emerges and sees his shadow, the United States can expect six more weeks of winter weather according to legend. But, if Phil doesn’t see his shadow, we can expect warmer temperatures and the arrival of an early spring.
How Accurate is he?
Phil’s track record for the entire country isn’t perfect. To determine just how accurate he is, NOAA compared U.S. national temperatures with Phil’s forecasts. On average, Phil has gotten it right 40% of the time over the past 10 years. In 2019, Phil forecast a "short winter" when he did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring. In fact, the contiguous United States saw below average temperatures in both February and March of last year.
The First Year...
In 1887, when he made his debut as the official groundhog forecaster for the entire country, Phil saw his shadow. His first prediction of six more weeks of winter was accurate for a few regions, but it came up short for several others.
He Likes Winter...
If history tells us anything, Phil will likely see his shadow tomorrow, predicting 6 more weeks of winter. He has seen his shadow, predicting more winter 104 times. He has not seen his shadow, predicting an early spring 19 times. 10 times, there was no record of what he saw.
Other Fast Facts...
He has an inner circle of about 15 people, he is immortal thanks to a punch, he is married, weighs 15 pounds, lives at the town library and will make his prediction tomorrow just before 7:30 am.