We have seen several rainy days already and there are several more on the way. As we look at the risk for flooding, we need to have a good understanding of how much rain has already fallen. Louisville has not seen a dry day since Tuesday; below are the rain totals at the airport since then.
That's 2.11" of rain at the Louisville airport Wednesday - Sunday. Only a trace of rain (less than 0.01") fell at the airport Sunday, but a large part of our area saw at least a third an an inch of rain. In fact southwestern Indiana has seen several more inches of rain in the same period than Louisville had, so keep that in mind as we discuss what is to come.
The Weather Prediction Center includes our area in a Moderate risk of heavy rain Monday. As the low pressure center (the meat of this system) moves through our area, the heaviest rain will set up in eastern Kentucky as highlighted in the map above.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Tuesday evening because of the additional incoming rain for all the counties shaded in green. Between Monday and Tuesday these places will see 1"-3" of rain across the area with even higher amounts possible in our eastern counties. Even heavier rain is likely in eastern Kentucky as mentioned above.
In Louisville we've already seen 2" of rain and another 1"-2" will be possible. That's not where we are expecting the flooding. Tell City saw nearly 4" of rain Saturday night, more Sunday night and into Monday. Flooding occurred during and after that rain. Now as we look into our eastern communities where another 2"-4" of rain are possible (specifically in northern Kentucky), flooding looks likely in the next 24 hours.