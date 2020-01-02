The Quadrantid Meteor Shower is peaking this weekend! The name is a mouthful, but meteor showers are named for the constellation they come from: Quadrans Muralis in this case. In the 19th century that's where it looked like these meteors were originating, but that's not even a recognized constellation any more. You will have better luck looking toward the Big Dipper
The peak activity, when you could see 50 meteors per hour or more, will only last about six hours. If it happens while the sky is dark here, we are in for a great show! But if it happens while the sun is up on our side of the globe, we will miss that peak activity. The International Meteor Organization is predicting that peak to happen around 3 AM (Eastern) Saturday morning, which would be perfect for us! Look toward the northeast between midnight and dawn Saturday morning for the best chance to see the show. The shower is active now; it has been active since late December, so you can try to watch for fireballs any night/morning for the next few days. If you watch during a time that's not "peak activity," you could still see something interesting. On average this show produces about 25 meteors per hour and is known for bright fireballs.