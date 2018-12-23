A very small part of our area saw brief heavy snow showers this afternoon, but they made for some lovely pictures! This was what radar looked like during the heaviest snow showers.
A cold front moved through allowing colder air to flow in behind it. This is called "cold air advection": cold air moving in to an area. Separate from that was an upper-level low pressure. Those occur in the higher levels of the atmosphere but greatly influence what happens here at the surface. This one dynamically cooled the column of air adding even more cold to our equation. Believe it or not, surface temperatures were above freezing through this whole event! Those two factors alone likely would not have been quite enough for us to see so much snow so quickly. The wild card was the precipitation rate - how much moisture was falling and how quickly. There was so much snow falling, it didn't have time to melt fully! The accumulating snow was confined to a pretty small area based on the reports we received, but many others saw snow falling (just not as much sticking).
Here are some of the beautiful pictures sent to us on Facebook and Twitter this afternoon. Thank you to everyone who shared these with us!