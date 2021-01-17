After the flurry machine wraps up production on Monday, another system will move in from the west. With temperatures in the 30s, that should bring rain first to some of you but could change to any icy/snowy mix farther north.
Here's that quick burst of energy that will push through our area early Tuesday to bring this moisture.
This small low pressure center has pretty decent support through the levels of the atmosphere where we look for weather influencers. Just above our heads, we see a jet streak in the low level jet. That means the wind will be faster above our heads than it is here at the ground creating speed shear (the wind moving at different speeds at different heights in the atmosphere).
In the middle levels, we look for vorticity advection. We have weak positive vorticity advection in the image below, which means this won't be a major storm. But it does tell us we need to keep looking higher up in the atmosphere to see how well the upper and lower levels are connected as this system moves through.
In the top level where we look for weather factors, you can see the jet stream is really cranking! What's hard to capture in an image, though, is how the jet stream pattern is changing from Sunday to Monday. Sunday we are in a trough, but by Monday and Tuesday the flow is more zonal like what you see here. That rapid pattern shift and the strong wind speeds all contribute to the quick burst of energy we will see down here at the surface.
When you look at the total picture, you realize this system will be short-lived but not wimpy. Light rain and an icy mix are possible in Kentucky Monday night into Tuesday morning with more of an icy/snowy mix in Indiana.