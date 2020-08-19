It is feeling more like fall than summer outside today! Our high temperature for this afternoon will be in the low 80s, while our average high temperature for this time of the year is typically in the upper 80s. Fall begins in about a month on September 22nd!
With the fall and change of seasons approaching, we have a new main allergen...the dreaded RAGWEED! If you have seasonal allergies, your worst enemy is probably ragweed. Ragweed typically peaks late August to early September and likely causes more hay fever than all other plants put together, according to USDA plant physiologist Lewis Ziska, and a single ragweed plant can produce a BILLION pollen grains. Those grains contain a protein that excels in annoying the human immune system.
If you suffer from allergies be aware that pollen counts will be fairly high the next few days (medium-high) and that ragweed and nettle (another weed) are our two main culprits right now.
An allergy is a reaction of your immune system to something that, for most people, is essentially harmless, such as pet dander, nuts, or pollen. For most seasonal allergy sufferers, the diagnosis is hay fever. Reactions range from annoying—sneezing, itching, watery eyes, stuffy nose—to dangerous: in some people, allergies can trigger asthma attacks. Because pollen is fine, it can be carried for great distances through the air current. It also is easily inhaled as it comes in contact with your nose, mouth and nasal passages.
You can’t cure it, but you can try to avoid it
If your nose is already driving you crazy, what can you do? The World Allergy Organization Journalhas a few suggestions, including educating yourself on when pollen season peaks in your area, and avoiding extended outdoor activities during those times; protecting your face with closed-visor helmets when biking; keeping car windows rolled up while driving; and staying indoors on windy days and during thunderstorms.
Tree pollen strikes in the spring (when everything is in bloom), grass pollen is typically high in the summer, and weed pollen picks up during the end of summer and fall.
If you want to move someplace where pollen seasons are shortening rather than lengthening, you can always head to the United States’ Southern or Southeastern climate regions.
But you might be allergic to cockroaches.
ALLERGIES OR SOMETHING ELSE?
It is understandable, that if you are currently feeling under the weather, you might be concerned. I figured comparing the symptoms of allergies vs. the COVID would be helpful...
Allergy Symptoms:
- Runny nose and nasal congestion.
- Watery, itchy, red eyes (allergic conjunctivitis)
- Sneezing.
- Cough.
- Itchy nose, roof of mouth or throat.
- Swollen, blue-colored skin under the eyes (allergic shiners)
- Postnasal drip.
- Fatigue.
COVID Symptoms:
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
This list does not include all possible symptoms. The CDC will continue to update this list as more is learned about COVID-19.