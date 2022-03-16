Low pressure moving through the Deep South is making our afternoon mostly cloudy and will hold back temperatures some this afternoon as well. However, very little of us will end up seeing showers out of this as the dry air over our heads is hanging on by a thread today. That means pollen will continue to be an issue.
Low pressure out west however will move over us heading into Friday and that will send the dry air out the window.
Friday & Saturday
As mentioned, low pressure out West will be moving over our heads on Friday afternoon and overnight into Saturday.
We can expect scattered storms to be moving along and ahead of the low pressure as it approaches our area. While this isn't a severe set-up thunder and lightning could still occur in a few of these storms.
The rain continues during the afternoon as the low slowly makes its way over our area.
With the size and speed of the low, we should expect some showers to continue on the backside of this system on Saturday as it moves off to the East.
While the greater chance of rain and especially storms is on Friday, I would still have the umbrella handy when you head out on your Saturday as well.
Obviously temperatures are going to fall behind the system and behind the cold front attached to the low, so expect Saturday morning to be a colder one, and Saturday afternoon to still be chilly, especially compared to the past couple of days. '
Severe Risk?
With this system, our risk of severe weather is low. Much like a few of the past storm/rain systems to move through the area recently, this system has decent wind energy with it in the low levels of the atmosphere to help sustain updrafts and downdrafts (>40mph at 850mb), but it is lacking the storm energy (or CAPE) really needed to get these storms going.
With that being said outside of rain and a few strikes of lightning possible, wind will be our main impact, with wind gusts greater than 35-40mph at times on Friday night and into Saturday morning.
This isn't a huge rain-maker either, as most of us will only see 1/4-1/2" of rain when all said and done.