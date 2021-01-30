All is quiet around Kentuckiana...for now! That is quickly about to change. I wrote down seven changes we will experience from this morning until Monday morning while I was forecasting and I think that is the easiest way to break down this blog as well. Let's get to it!
1. Clouds have increased overnight ahead of our next system. It was briefly lovely with a FIERY red sunrise. But as the old saying goes "Red sky in the morning; sailor's take warning."
And that will certainly hold true this weekend. A low pressure is moving out of the OK/TX Panhandle and a warm front will lift north across the area today.
2. Rain will increase throughout the afternoon and evening as this system approaches our area. Most of us will only experience chilly rain with temperatures in the low 40s. Note how widespread showers will become in just a few hours.
3. A wintry mix is possible in some of our NE communities this evening. As the warm front moves north, there will be a period of time when some of our communities could see a brief wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. This is most likely if you live closer to Cincinnati and in SE IN. Impacts look limited because temperatures will climb above freezing overnight across the entire viewing area.
There is a winter weather advisory *just* outside of the WDRB viewing area, so if you have plans to travel north or east, be prepared for the inclement weather and use extra caution.
4. Temperatures will rise into the 40s overnight. This is due to the warm front and important for precipitation type as referenced above. Our temperature spread is SMALL today. The high temperature will be in the low 40s and tonight's low is in the upper 30s to low 40s! That means when we wake up tomorrow morning, temperatures will feel a lot warmer compared to this morning. There is a catch though...
5. The catch is that rainy weather and damp conditions will be continuing into Sunday. It does look like there could be some periods of dry time tomorrow, but rain will be a persistent theme. After a warmer start, highs tomorrow will only make it into the mid to upper 40s.
6. Temperatures will then fall Sunday night/Monday morning. Temperatures will decrease below freezing by Sunday night and this will cause a transition rain to snow during this timeframe and continue into Monday morning.
7. Accumulations are possible by Monday morning with this transition over to snow. At this time (Saturday morning) it looks pretty minor. An early forecast would be around 0.5-1'' of snow or so with locally higher amounts possible to the east of I-65. Snow will be most likely around dawn on Monday morning. Therefore, there could potentially be hazards on the road during the morning commute.
Hannah Strong and I will be keeping a close eye on this system for its duration. We will be tweaking the exact snowfall accumulations over the next day as well.