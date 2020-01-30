We received some sun today, but there will be clouds that continue to increase ahead of our next fast moving system that brings another wintry mix.
The rest of the afternoon and most of this evening will remain dry, but precip chances begin to increase overnight from the west.
Precip continues to spread NE across our area early tomorrow. Temperatures will be cold enough, mainly along and north of I-64, to see a wintry mix to all snow. There is a higher chance for accumulating snow the more north you go, while cold rain remains to the south. This is essentially the northern 1/3 of Kentuckiana. Showers taper off through the afternoon.
Most of this snow will be light, but there is a possibility of some snow bursts, where moderate snow is possible and higher totals could occur. Most accumulation will be on grassy and elevated surfaces (think your porch, back deck, or car), but this is also happening early tomorrow morning and the morning drive. Therefore, be aware of some slick spots on the roadways and take it easy Friday morning.
Total accumulation looks to be a dusting to 1''. Again, this is most likely north of I-64 and includes cities like Paoli, Bedford, Seymour, Salem, Madison and North Vernon. Marc Weinberg will have the latest updates through the evening on WDRB News and Jude Redfield will have you covered first thing in the morning!