What another beautiful weather day for our area. High pressure continues to dominate our skies as it clears out most of and nearly all cloud cover for our area today and the past couple of days as well. High pressure means sinking air, and you have to have upward motion for clouds to form, which we don't have much of at all.
However, all good things can't last forever, right? A low pressure churning out in the Gulf of Mexico right now is going to take a turn further to the Northwest and will start to bring us more moisture and cloud cover starting tomorrow.
That low pressure first begins to increase our cloud cover across our area on Thursday afternoon. By Friday moisture from the low will reach our area as temperatures still climb up into the mid 70s. This will allow for scattered storms to roll through the area on Friday afternoon. It's not a complete washout, but localized downpours from the scattered storms will be likely at times.
Our best rain chance heading into this weekend, however is still off the West coast of the US. This low pressure below just off the coast and in the Pacific is on the way to swing a cold front through our area into the weekend.
The good thing about the timing with this front is that as of now it does look to be more of an overnight type of deal from Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Most of Saturday as of now looks mostly dry and temperatures will still be climbing to around 80 or so for the high temperature. Late into the evening and then overnight into early Sunday is when this front swings through, bringing in more scattered storms to the area.
Most data still doesn't have this being a huge rain event with most areas still seeing under 0.50" of rain by Sunday. With that being said, the Storm Prediction Center does have a severe risk out for this event already, but that is situated just to our South and West, where atmospheric fuel will be greater considering the time the storms will be moving through that region.
It's still worth keeping an eye on just in case the front decides to pick up more speed to come through at a more suitable time for stronger storms for our area. We'll keep an eye on it here at the WDRB Weather Team.