Most of the day today will remain dry. However, you'll notice it doesn't technically feel very dry because of all the humidity in the air once again. Dewpoints this afternoon are sitting in the 70s, which is pretty gross if you're going to be outside for a long period of time, especially in some sunshine.
We're stuck in between two big weather makers today, one being the low pressure previously known as Tropical Storm Fred that is off to our Northeast, and a new low pressure sparking some showers and storms down near Arkansas.
That low pressure to our Southwest will be making its way toward our area later this evening and overnight, increasing rain and storm chances for some heading into early Thursday morning.
Today
The majority of today will stay dry for most communities, however rain chances will be slightly better for our Southern communities heading into this evening. You can see cloud cover begins to thicken and increase from our Southwest heading into the mid and late afternoon.
Once we get closer to sunset, a few showers and downpours will be moving through the area, although coverage will not be very widespread and looks to be mainly in our Southern communities.
Heading overnight however rain chances increase as the low pressure moves in closer to our area, allowing for a wider coverage of showers and storms.
Thursday
Thursday morning will be the most likely chance for showers and storms throughout the day on Thursday, especially early in the morning. You can see some heavy downpours and a few storms developing across our area around 4-6am. So, if you have to head out very early tomorrow morning, expect to be driving through a few downpours.
Chances continue into the late morning and into the afternoon, but aren't as widespread as they will be during the morning time hours.
Not everyone will end up seeing rain on Thursday, but this is going to be our best rain chance over the next few days and those that do see the rain should expect a few of these showers to be heavy at times. The likelihood of these storms becoming very strong or severe isn't very likely especially earlier in the morning when the bulk of them are moving through because of lack of storm energy, something that we don't have a lot of that early on in the day.
Heat Makes A Comeback
Although we have seen pretty constant rain chances over the past week, our temperatures have mostly been below average and we haven't really seen insane heat index numbers in the triple digits or close to it. Unfortunately, as we dry out some heading into part of the weekend and into next week, Mother Nature is going to remind us that Summer isn't over just yet.
Heat index values climb into the upper 90s and close to the triple digit mark heading into late this weekend and early next week
If you're looking for more of those Fall like temperatures, we're going to have to hold on and wait a little while longer as the dog days of August continue to push on through the area.