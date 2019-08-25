Storms are moving into our WDRB counties from the south and will continue to spread across the region. A warm front is approaching us which is increasing moisture in the atmosphere.
The rain and storms will spread north across our area overnight. That means some of you will see heavy rain during the Monday morning commute.
Notice how scattered the rain is in these images. This will not be an all day rain in any one place, but there will be rain in our region most of the day. All of that moisture in the air and thick cloud cover will keep temperatures from moving very much during the day.
The rain slows down a bit late Monday and early Tuesday, but picks up again Tuesday evening. A weak cold front will push through Tuesday evening and bring another chance of storms.
Because the rain will be so scattered around the area, rain totals will vary widely, too. Hopefully many of you will see about an inch of rain before Wednesday, but a lot of places will be closer to half an inch.