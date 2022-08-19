You could feel the heat and humidity steadily climbing this afternoon, and the air will still feel a little sticky this weekend. What makes the weekend forecast different is an upper-level low pressure center moving through our area, which brings a better chance of rain and storms.
Saturday afternoon (starting around 1 PM) we will see showers and storms pop up in our communities. Not everyone will see rain Saturday, but these could bring a quick downpour where they do show up.
The better chance for rain is Sunday, but again, not everyone will see rain. As a cold front approaches, there will be a bit more energy for storms to work with Sunday.
That will result in heavier rain, stronger wind gusts, potentially even some small hail from the storms on Sunday. While the threat of severe weather is not zero, it is pretty low.
Storms will be possible in our communities most of the afternoon and evening Sunday. After the sun sets, activity will start to wind down. But we can't totally rule rain until after the cold front passes Monday.
