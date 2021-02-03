After a couple of days of cold sunshine, rain and air that is slightly less cold return to the forecast Thursday. This post will explain the setup/what is bringing us this rain, other threats to be aware of, and general timing of the system.
SETUP
At the surface a cold front will be pushing through our area. The cold front separates warmer air on the front side from colder air on the backside. This will help push some slightly warmer air into the Ohio Valley Thursday, but will also open us up to much colder air this weekend.
This system is supported by wind patterns all through the atmosphere. In the low levels (850 mb) a trough will be moving through and we are in a jet streak. A streak is an area of stronger wind within the overall pattern; it's the bright pink color you see in the image below. That low level jet streak will increase our chances for strong wind at the surface, too.
Moving up we look to the middle levels of the atmosphere (500 mb) to observe vorticity. There is strong positive vorticity being advected (moved) into our area. Vorticity describes spin in the atmosphere and can help us see where we have strong vertical motion. That's what we see here - vertical motion in the atmosphere.
Now we look all the way up to the top levels of the atmosphere where we observe weather patterns. That's where we find the jet stream that drives our weather patterns. At this level we are entering a jet streak, the dark gray colors to our west.
All of these different elements and levels stack up to show us there is strong wind support for this system and there is vertical motion through the atmosphere. So it should come as no surprise that wind is something we will want to pay attention to as this system moves through.
THREATS
The wind will pick up Thursday night as this system moves through, but exactly how strong the wind might be is a harder part of this forecast. As the warmer air moves in, we will experience a temperature inversion. Normally the temperature gets colder the higher up you go in the sky, but under an inversion that flips. The temperature just above us is warmer than here at the ground.
If that inversion is strong enough, the strong wind from the low level jet will have a hard time making to us here at the ground because the inversion acts like a barrier. In that case wind gusts would be roughly 20-30 mph. However if that inversion is not strong enough to keep us separated and the air can mix down, wind gusts may be closer to 35-45 mph.
This should not be a rain event that causes widespread flooding as many places will see around half an inch of rain or less. Some locations may get closer to one inch of rain, but that is still not likely to cause widespread flooding concerns.
TIMING
Rain moves in from the west shortly after lunchtime Thursday. Showers will spread across our area through the afternoon and become more widespread after sunset. As temperatures drop behind the cold front early Friday, some of the back edge of the moisture may change to a brief wintry mix. The moisture will be leaving our area at that same time, so the winter chance is not high. You can scroll through the image below, noting the time stamp in the top right corner, to get a sense of when rain may be most likely in your area. Join Marc Weinberg and Rick DeLuca tonight on WDRB News to see the latest forecast updates!