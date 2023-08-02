High clouds have flooded our skies today from a disturbance just to our West that is continuing to push closer to our area and will soon bring us some rain as well. Still, a few light showers are possible through the rest of the daytime from the rain moving closer to us from the West, but it still has to battle a lot of dry air and would remain very light.
The bulk of the rain and storms start to arrive in our area overnight tonight. In the wee hours of the morning, heavy rain continues to push through a good portion of our area, most data shows the heaviest in our Kentucky counties.
Data has the rain lasting most of the overnight hours and into daybreak through tomorrow morning. A few models have some of the rain moving out as early as early afternoon, which is a possibility, although you should still have that umbrella handy if you plan on heading out for lunch tomorrow.
The big question with this forecast is, how much rain are we going to see and who is going to see the most? This is a pretty complex forecast as model data has not been very good over the past couple of weeks with the pattern that we are currently in. While the highest resolution data for tomorrow has most of the heavy rain in our Kentucky counties, I (Bryce) wanted to show you the disparity of rain totals depending on which model you look at.
Here's the American GFS model, which is closely in line with the higher resolution data we are getting for tomorrow for now. It agrees with most of the heaviest rain in Kentucky and just South of Louisville.
With that being said, here is the European and NAM models, just a couple more we look at on a daily basis.
You'll notice that they look vastly different, which can make way for a more difficult forecast.
Flood Alerts are out for tomorrow for parts of Southwestern Kentucky just outside our area, where the general consensus for the heaviest rain could fall. We will update you if any of those Flood Alerts are extended into any portions of our area.