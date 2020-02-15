Yes, there is more rain on the way. Let's start by taking stock of where we are now, then move on to what's coming.
We are already ahead of normal rainfall for the year by almost an inch and a half. Average for this time of year is just short of five inches of rain, and we have already measured about six and a third inches. We're still nearly two inches behind where we were last year at this time, though.
All of the recent rain has prompted all the Flood Warnings and Advisories shown in the image above along the Ohio River through our whole area. The East Fork White River near Rivervale is also under a Flood Warning until Tuesday afternoon, and the Kentucky River at Lockport Lock is warned until Sunday evening.
The McAlpine Upper river gauge is the one in downtown Louisville. Remember River Road is still closed through that stretch right along the river around 3rd street.
A weak cold front will pass through our area Sunday which could bring a few sprinkles with it. That's a pretty slim chance because this front basically dies as it passes through our area, but it's not a zero chance.
The better chance for rain comes with a different system Monday/Tuesday. The warm front part of that system will come through Monday and bring a few light showers. Rain chances will increase through the evening as the cold front gets closer.
The cold front will actually pass through early Tuesday bringing the best chance for heavier rain and a few rumbles of thunder. This is not a high threat of severe storms.
Most of you will see less than half an inch of rain from this, but that's half an inch too much in our present flood situation. Tune in to WDRB News tonight at 10 for my thoughts on river crests this week and next.