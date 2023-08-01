How about today? Magnificent weather for the first day of August with loads of low humidity in our area! High pressure and Easterly wind today are helping to keep the rain and storms to our West. They're following the ridge in the jet stream over the central midwest right now, which means we stay dry for another day.
However, rain chances creep in starting tomorrow, but especially on Thursday. We'll see a lot more high thin clouds through the day tomorrow, with a few afternoon showers possible as well.
However on Thursday, model data is starting to come into more agreement that this will be the best chance for rain this week. Rain through most of the day as some model data suggests would mean that our temperatures could struggle to get out of the 70s if the rain is widespread enough over part of our area.
Not only would this affect temperatures obviously, but also could bring us a good amount of rainfall for some. Data is starting to show some decently wide swaths of larger rain totals for some of our communities. This is just one model, but most are in agreement that our Kentucky counties could see the most rainfall out of all of us, ranging upwards of 2"+ falling.
Those numbers will change a bit as well as locations over the next 48 hours, so be sure to hang with us and stay updated if you have plans outdoors on Thursday.