After a couple days of rain under our belts, now it's time to switch to snow. Let's work through where that snow comes from and some of the uncertainty involved.
A cold front is passing through. The changes from that front don't happen immediately, so the coldest air will actually start to flow in Wednesday afternoon as the front hangs around near our area. That's the reason temperatures hold steady or fall all day Wednesday instead of rising in the afternoon like normal.
As moisture wraps around the back side of the low pressure center, it will collide with that cold air spilling into our region. This is the catalyst for snow - that combination of cold air flowing in and moisture wrapping around.
The interesting part of Wednesday's snow chance is the potential for these "snow bursts" - we compare these to a summer-time thunderstorm but without the thunder. Notice the linear nature of the snow showers showing up on AdvanceTrak in the image above. In nature lines are a dead giveaway that something strange is happening. These would pack a little extra intensity in them and be able to drop a bit more snow at once, similar to the difference between the quick burst of heavier rain in a thunderstorm versus just the light rain from a regular shower.
From here the forecast gets a little muddy. Since no large system moves through to clear the air and dry it out, small chances for snow continue up to the start of the weekend. Smaller pulses of energy, like the low pressure center in the image above, will help bring through better chances for a few snow showers. Snow accumulation this week will be minimal. A light dusting is possible with each of these rounds, but no one round of snow should bring you more than one inch of snow.