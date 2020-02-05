This is still a soggy forecast but as we move forward, temperatures become the most important part of the story. As temperatures fall even farther, this rain will transition to snow showers.
Wednesday Night
Tonight heavy rain will spread north into our area. The Flood Watch shown above is valid until Thursday morning because we expect up to another 1" of rain is possible in those areas. Click here for more information on the Flood Watch.
With the heavy rain Wednesday night, we could hear a couple rumbles of thunder. Storms are a possibility, but the threat of severe weather is very low. The heaviest rain and strongest storms should stay south of us closer to the center of low pressure.
Thursday Morning
We lose some of the moisture Thursday morning. Patchy drizzle will be possible with a few ice pellets possibly mixing in, but the heavy rain will be gone.
Thursday Night
This is where the forecast gets a bit more interesting. During the day the temperature here at the surface and above our heads through the atmospheric profile will drop. That will allow snowflakes to grow several thousand feet above our heads and fall all the way to the ground without melting. Snow showers will start to develop around sunset.
Those snow showers (or snow bursts) will continue through early Friday. By the time this round wraps up on Friday, a quick inch or two of snow is possible in our area. Accumulating snow is more likely east of I-65, but possible through most of our area. If you get one of these heavier snow bursts, roads in your area might still be a problem Friday morning.
More snow is possible Saturday, so keep checking here for forecast discussions and tune in to WDRB News tonight to hear Marc and Rick discuss as new data rolls in.