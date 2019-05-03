It is a soggy start to this Oaks Day! There is a possibility this could be the wettest Oaks ever! The current record was set in 1961 with 1.40'' of rain. We will keep you posted if we break the record!
You may have slept through it, but this is what the radar has looked like since early this morning. Widespread rain and storms have been impacting most of the viewing area. There is ponding on the roadways and a flash flood watch in effect until 12 pm. The watch was issued because of this heavy rain today, plus the waves of showers and storms over the last few days.
The widespread rain will continue through early this morning and slowly move NE out of the area.
Showers and isolated storms will be tapering off and moving out of the region by mid to late morning.
By the afternoon, it does not look completely dry, but notice the coverage is way less. These are isolated showers, or about a 20% chance.
The 145th Running of the Kentucky Oaks is at 6:12 pm and most of the area will be mainly dry by that time. Score!
When the gates open, it will still be pouring rain. By mid morning, rain will be pushing east. In the afternoon and evening, there will only be isolated showers and storms remaining. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will still be quite cloudy today. I think there is a chance for some filtered sunshine, but it is more likely to stay mostly cloudy. Unfortunately, rain returns for Saturday/Derby. For more information on that, be sure to tune into WDRB News throughout the day today. The entire weather team will be making the necessary updates right until race time tomorrow!