Light rain moved through our communities in southern Indiana and northern Kentucky Saturday afternoon. The rain was running into drier air still in place in our area, so some of it broke apart and thinned as it passed. Next up will be our chance for heavier rain and potentially a few thunderstorms.
That chance comes overnight, after the sun sets Saturday but before it comes up again Sunday. This is where we will see some of the heavier rain from this system and maybe hear a few rumbles of thunder. The threat of strong or severe storms is very low in our area because of the timing of these storms.
If you're up early (within a few hours of sunrise), you may still see some of those heavier batches of showers. Those will move out of our area by mid-morning on Sunday, but the rain chance doesn't disappear that quickly.
As the cold front actually passes through on Sunday, a few more downpours will be possible. In these AdvanceTrak images, you can see how these will pop up around the front, so they should move away at a pretty good pace.
Your rain chances really thin during the afternoon Sunday and should totally fade away after sunset. The Labor Day holiday on Monday looks spectacular with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s.