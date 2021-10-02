Saturday brought the arrival of rain, but this is just the beginning of a rainy forecast. Keep in mind as we talk about the rain, having a rain chance every day does not mean you will see rain every day. Most of the rain this week will be pretty light, so don't expect significant downpours all week either.
This weekend a cold front is passing through our region. That's what started the showers moving in Saturday, but it will actually get through our area on Sunday. That means there's more rain coming on Sunday, but again it's not an all-day washout.
We will see more scattered showers overnight and first thing Sunday morning. When we see afternoon storms, usually the rain chance decreases overnight and climbs during the afternoon. That's not the case with this system, though.
The front actually comes through later in the day and provides a forcing mechanism. That may spark a few more showers and weak thunderstorms during the evening, but there's not a lot of storm energy to work with so these won't be very strong.
Most of the rain will be light, but especially as the front moves through, a few heavier downpours are possible. You will also notice the wind picks up near the front, so some wind gusts around 20-25 mph may be possible outside of any storms that pop up.
This cold front is not our only rain-producer this week. A low pressure center will move in from the south toward the middle of the work week and bring another chance at rain. Between this cold front and that low, the atmosphere will stay unsettled. That means we should get a break from the rain Monday evening and Tuesday morning, but you do have rain chances every day in this forecast.