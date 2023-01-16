Rain has moved into our area and will continue to push through the rest of the afternoon and evening.
Most of the rain isn't incredibly heavy, but will be coming down pretty constantly at times at a moderate rate with some heavy pockets mixed in there as well.
Rain will continue on and off and times heading into the late afternoon and for the evening commute as the front approaches our area.
The late afternoon through midnight hours will be when most of the rain is likely falling, making way for slick roads at times when they become wet.
Overnight the front will actually move through our area and will bring in the last push of rain before sunrise on Tuesday morning.
By Tuesday afternoon, clouds begin to break up for some sunshine to come through and even though we had a front move through overnight, temperatures climb above average tomorrow into the upper 50s and low 60s.