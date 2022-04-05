Low pressure moving across our area continues to bring in more widespread light to moderate rain through this afternoon. Luckily, this will not last all evening for those of you planning to head to the Bats home opener tonight.
We've seen over 0.25" of rain across much of the Metro since midnight already as of 1pm.
Widespread rain continues to push into the area from the Southwest into the mid afternoon. This is when we could see some more moderate rain and at times a downpour or two across the area.
Luckily, there isn't any fuel for these showers to become storms so this will remain more of just a constant rain event as we head closer to dinner time.
Rain starts to move out of the area around dinner time and in time for the Bats game tonight. Temperatures still will remain fairly stagnant in the 50s heading into this evening even after sunset.
Wednesday
Another cold front will arrive in our area tomorrow. Luckily for us again, this front is moving through earlier in the day before the atmosphere has a chance to become unstable and to warm very much. This therefore limits our severe threat to be very low and instead shifts that area of concern further to the Southeast.
The rain won't last all day though, as this will be a quick moving front. Still, prepare for a few pockets of heavier rain with this front compared to the rain we are seeing today across the area.
The Southern tip of Adair county is still included in the Slight risk of severe weather from the SPC, so a couple storms for our far Southern communities are still possible.